Revelation 20 & 21

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club

July 21, 2022



Today Pastor Stan is sharing his knowledge about Revelation. He memorized the Book of Revelation and God really began to give him a special understanding about the end times.





00:00 - The Bottomless Pit

08:48 - The Morning Star

12:19 - The Nations

15:01 - Jesus Returns

19:46 - Great White Throne

21:45 - The Dead are Judged

23:11 - New Heaven and New Earth

30:20 - The Bride

32:00 - The Gates and Wall





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