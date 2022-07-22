BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Revelation 20 & 21
High Hopes
High Hopes
3302 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
59 views • July 22, 2022

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club

July 21, 2022

Today Pastor Stan is sharing his knowledge about Revelation. He memorized the Book of Revelation and God really began to give him a special understanding about the end times.


00:00 - The Bottomless Pit

08:48 - The Morning Star

12:19 - The Nations

15:01 - Jesus Returns

19:46 - Great White Throne

21:45 - The Dead are Judged

23:11 - New Heaven and New Earth

30:20 - The Bride

32:00 - The Gates and Wall


To Watch the Russia Bundle and subscribe to WatchProphecyClub.com, please visit :

https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/programs/russia-in-bible-prophecy-bundle


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


For Tithes and Offerings please visit:

https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:

https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog


Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club

To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:

http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com

Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club


Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/


Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/


Become a Ministry Member here:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership


Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:

http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon


Email Pastor Stan:

[email protected]


Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/


Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"

Now Shipping:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/


Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/


Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1d2iqr-revelation-20-and-21-07212022.html


Keywords
christianprophecyreligionwallend timesrevelationnationsgatesbottomless pitjudgmentgreat white thronenew earthbride of christprophecy clubjesus returnsnew heavenstan johnsonmorning star
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The $5,000 Bribe: Trump&#8217;s Desperate Gamble and the Road to Ruin

The $5,000 Bribe: Trump’s Desperate Gamble and the Road to Ruin

Mike Adams
Iceland Summons U.S. Ambassador After Trump&#8217;s Map Post Draws Diplomatic Rebuke

Iceland Summons U.S. Ambassador After Trump’s Map Post Draws Diplomatic Rebuke

Douglas Harrington
Falling birth rates signal deeper crisis in human resilience, not just infertility

Falling birth rates signal deeper crisis in human resilience, not just infertility

Willow Tohi
Amazon Faces Class Action Over Alleged Pregnancy Discrimination in Warehouse Operations

Amazon Faces Class Action Over Alleged Pregnancy Discrimination in Warehouse Operations

Douglas Harrington
Night owls have poorer heart health, study finds

Night owls have poorer heart health, study finds

Laura Harris
Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy