Revelation 20 & 21

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
July 21, 2022
Today Pastor Stan is sharing his knowledge about Revelation. He memorized the Book of Revelation and God really began to give him a special understanding about the end times.
00:00 - The Bottomless Pit
08:48 - The Morning Star
12:19 - The Nations
15:01 - Jesus Returns
19:46 - Great White Throne
21:45 - The Dead are Judged
23:11 - New Heaven and New Earth
30:20 - The Bride
32:00 - The Gates and Wall
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