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Music Festivals Canceled, Schools Shut Down & Churchgoers Quarantined As Coronavirus Breaks Out In U.S. - War Room Full Show
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6 views • March 11, 2020
The Coronavirus outbreak saga continues as the situation worsens in Italy and The United States. Cases of COVID-19 being confirmed in Wal-Mart workers, Waffle House workers, school workers, and Priests. This is leading to school closures, musical festivals and basketball tournaments getting canceled and more Americans preparing for the worst. Leo Zagami joins to breakdown the story out of Italy. Tyler Nixon joins to talk about the latest in the Roger Stone case and the blatant hypocrisies it highlights. Infowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus up to 50% off now!
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