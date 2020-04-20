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The Sower According to Jesus
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8 views • April 20, 2020
From the parable of the sower, we learn how to inspire others. Faithfulness in preaching the gospel (in accord with Jesus’ teachings) will yield the fruits of the spirit in our hearts, whether or not we win a lot of converts.
Keywords
the narrow pathparablespreaching the gospelseeking the truthparable of the sowerfaithfulnessteachings of jesustrue christianityprophecy videosspeak the truthmessages from godjesus teachingslessons on faithfulnesshow to inspire peopleillustrated parableswhy did jesus use parablesparables explainedthe emperor and the heirfruits of the spirit
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