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Ep.235 - Roberts journey. Lyme disease, jail, spirituality and his search for enlightenment
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31 views • April 25, 2021
#Adrian # health #lymeDisease
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Robert reached out to me about 6 weeks ago, mid-March. and said he would like to talk about Lyme disease. We discussed his journey with Lyme disease, and the protocols and treatments he has found beneficial.
The conversation evolved and we covered heavy metals toxicity and detoxification methods, his time in jail. Developing his spirituality and his quest for enlightenment.
He recommends this podcast about Lyme disease: And this is an amazing informative podcast I highly recommend to learn about lyme and similar topics https://www.betterhealthguy.com/
The two books he mentioned (affiliate links):
Lodro Rinzle r- The Buddha Walks into a bar
https://amzn.to/2QQj87L
Anodea Judith - Wheels of Life
https://amzn.to/3niecEV
If this resonates with you and you feel it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
---
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
---
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
https://odysee.com/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
Make sure to sign up for my newsletter so you never miss any new content and offers: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/newsletter-signup/
Robert reached out to me about 6 weeks ago, mid-March. and said he would like to talk about Lyme disease. We discussed his journey with Lyme disease, and the protocols and treatments he has found beneficial.
The conversation evolved and we covered heavy metals toxicity and detoxification methods, his time in jail. Developing his spirituality and his quest for enlightenment.
He recommends this podcast about Lyme disease: And this is an amazing informative podcast I highly recommend to learn about lyme and similar topics https://www.betterhealthguy.com/
The two books he mentioned (affiliate links):
Lodro Rinzle r- The Buddha Walks into a bar
https://amzn.to/2QQj87L
Anodea Judith - Wheels of Life
https://amzn.to/3niecEV
If this resonates with you and you feel it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
---
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
---
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
https://odysee.com/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
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