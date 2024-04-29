Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Worldview of UFOs, Aliens, Angels, Human Karma and Social Engineering
channel image
Brian Ruhe
120 Subscribers
20 views
Published Yesterday

I altered this 2019 video to better reflect my views now, in 2024.


I referred to these videos:

Top 10 Things You Should Know About the REPTILIAN CONSPIRACY THEORY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=awMdxKB5s1Y


Money Masters

https://www.bitchute.com/video/vxwZ7QzOpuYq/


The Theravada Buddhist tradition I follow is the Thai Forest tradtion of Ajahn Chah at:

http://forestsangha.org


All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "Click here for Playlists" and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/


https://universitygalacticus.org/

http://www.brianruhe.ca


https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://vk.com/brianruhe


MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07


My three books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent


Join our Meetup and be in our Zoom videos. https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact

Please phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show at 1-603-635-4946 any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radio/

Keywords
aliensbrian ruhehigher selfhigher consciousnessbetelgeuseuniversity galacticus

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket