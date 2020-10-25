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Doug Ford's House - The Street Hockey Game With Police Watching - Interviewing Toronto Police
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21 views • October 25, 2020
Went to the home of Ontario Premier DOUG FORD and met with som great Canadians. I interviewed a few police officers and a nut who insists on wearing a mask while driving! What a great day!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
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Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/kevinjjohnstonx
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnstonx
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
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