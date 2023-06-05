https://gettr.com/post/p2is8c4cef9
0601 Ava on Matta of Fact
HNA is a substantial international conglomerate with over 2,000 companies in the U.S. Its ultimate beneficiary is Wang Qishan, one of the Chinese Communist Party's kleptocrats.
海航（HNA）是个庞大的国际集团，在美国拥有2000多家公司，它的最终受益人就是中国共产党的盗国贼之一王岐山。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 @nfscspeaks @waynedupreeshow @hutchbailiejr @jdrdragon @mosenglish @moschinese
