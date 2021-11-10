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Comcast Censors Vaccine Paralyzed 13-Year-Old Girl.
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425 views • November 10, 2021
She volunteered to help because she was told that it was safe.
From https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/2275:
Comcast Censors Vaccine Paralyzed 13-Year-Old Girl
Maddie de Garay volunteered for the Pfizer trial for 12–15-year-olds. 24-hours after her second dose she was in an emergency room.
She is now in a wheelchair, requires a feeding tube through her nose, and is still suffering 9-months later.
Maddie was 1 of 1,131 children in Pfizer's clinical trial for children aged 12-15. Pfizer officially recorded Maddie's adverse event as "abdominal pain" when reporting clinical trial results to the FDA.
If we know Maddie's devastating, life altering injury is recorded as "abdominal pain" in the clinical trials: what other serious adverse events have been hidden and ignored by the FDA❓
Why is the FDA and Pfizer still ignoring Maddie❓
Maddie wants the world to hear her story so that this doesn't happen to other children.
Comcast attorneys blocked Maddie's ad from being shown, so here is her story.
https://rumble.com/voa6sq-comcast-censors-vaccine-paralyzed-13-year-old
@KanekoaTheGreat
From https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/2275:
Comcast Censors Vaccine Paralyzed 13-Year-Old Girl
Maddie de Garay volunteered for the Pfizer trial for 12–15-year-olds. 24-hours after her second dose she was in an emergency room.
She is now in a wheelchair, requires a feeding tube through her nose, and is still suffering 9-months later.
Maddie was 1 of 1,131 children in Pfizer's clinical trial for children aged 12-15. Pfizer officially recorded Maddie's adverse event as "abdominal pain" when reporting clinical trial results to the FDA.
If we know Maddie's devastating, life altering injury is recorded as "abdominal pain" in the clinical trials: what other serious adverse events have been hidden and ignored by the FDA❓
Why is the FDA and Pfizer still ignoring Maddie❓
Maddie wants the world to hear her story so that this doesn't happen to other children.
Comcast attorneys blocked Maddie's ad from being shown, so here is her story.
https://rumble.com/voa6sq-comcast-censors-vaccine-paralyzed-13-year-old
@KanekoaTheGreat
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