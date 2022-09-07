Kary Mullis on how science is supposed to work

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Dr. Kary Mullis was a Nobel Prize winner, genius, scientist, and inventor, who was not afraid to share his opinion on the dishonesty of scientists and certain bureaucrats, tasked with overseeing the health of US citizens. This video will give you a good idea of who he was, his fantastic sense of humor, and his curiously timed death in 2019, right before the world got really weird...