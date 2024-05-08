Create New Account
Want to know who's in control? Look at who it's illegal to criticize.
Paul Davis UnCancelled
Published 16 hours ago

If you want to know who is in control, pay attention to who you are not allowed to criticize.

Imagine your politicians making it illegal for them to be accused of being controlled or influenced by another country.

We don’t have to imagine it because it’s called the “Antisemitism Awareness Act.” Call your senator and tell them you won’t stand for this outrageous violation of our First Amendment.

controlwhocritticize

