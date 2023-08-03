Night training is held by Russian Aerospace Forces and special forces of the Syrian Arab Army, for the first time.

Syrian Arab Army special forces units, together with Russian Aerospace Forces, conducts first night time tactical exercise in Hama province

▫️ According to the plan of the exercise, a mock enemy attempted an offensive against the deployment of Government forces and seized a village with civilians.

▫️ As part of the exercise, the command of the Russian grouping of troops, together with the command of the Syrian Arab Army, decided to conduct a joint night landing operation to liberate the settlement.

▫️ Crews of Su-35 fighter jets and Su-24 bombers of the Russian Armed Forces, together with crews of artillery units of the Syrian Arab Army, launched a fire attack on critical enemy facilities.

▫️ Ka-52 attack helicopters of the Russian Armed Forces destroyed armoured vehicles and fortified firing positions of mock terrorists. This allowed servicemen from the 25th Special Mission Forces Division, also knows as ‘Tiger Forces’, to carry out a tactical airborne landing in the operation zone.

▫️ Servicemen of the Syrian Arab Army landed from an altitude of 1,500-3,000 metres with weapons on Russian Arbalet-2 parachute systems and by assault using ropes from Mi-8AMTSH helicopters of the Russian Aerospace Forces. The assault units using highly manoeuvrable vehicle and armoured vehicles stormed the settlement and destroyed the mock terrorists who had captured it.

🤝 The command of the grouping of troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in Syria and the senior staff of the armed forces of the Syrian Arab Republic have praised the coordinated actions of Russian and Syrian units.