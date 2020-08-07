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Covid Treatment Clearly Explained
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298 views • August 07, 2020
Dr. Richard Urso explains why the strategy of telling a patient who has tested positive should just go home and wait until they get sicker to be treated, is NOT a strategy. You wouldn't tell a cancer patient to just go home and wait for the tumor to get bigger before treatment. He says that PCR positive tests do NOT mean you have a live virus. He says the PCT test is just one tool, and it is often wrong. He makes a strong case for the government getting out of doctors way and let 'Docs be Docs'.
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