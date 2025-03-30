BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mainstream Psychopathy And The Antihero | One Great Work Warriors Roundtable
AwakenYaMind
AwakenYaMind
18 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 4 weeks ago

Are you a simp to evil? that's much worse than being a simp in the context most people use it.. Seems like unHollywood is one of the biggest simps the way they portray villains these days, trying to make the audience sympathize with them. We've been conditioned to be more desensitized and apathetic thru the myriad of media miasma.. Sometimes it's a fine line with portraying the bad guy as something young minds would want to aspire to be.. The character development counts for something and if it's done right people would see that fine line of immoral actions and the suffering person behind the mask, etc.


We're not saint, not even the ones from the boondocks, but we try to be mindful of what we consume regarding food, media, info, etc, so we encourage others to do the same, think for yourselves and don't take our word for it without proper research/confirmation to refute or agree with us.


All our contact info:

https://taplink.cc/onegreatworkwarriors


PEACE

Keywords
hollywoodmediamoralityantihero
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy