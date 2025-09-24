The Epistle Of Paul The Apostle To The Romans Part #11-NOW THE END BEGINS-SEPT 24 2025

The Book of Romans in your King James Bible is one of the most-powerful pieces of scripture in the New Testament, a book that is heavily built on the writings of the prophet Isaiah and applied to Christians in the Church Age. Reading Romans can be like a really good Fourth of July fireworks display, it can also hit you like an IED and run you right off the road. Where you wind up depends on how you start, and we highly recommend a rightly divided and dispensational approach to navigating it.





“To all that be in Rome, beloved of God, called to be saints: Grace to you and peace from God our Father, and the Lord Jesus Christ.” Romans 1:7 (KJB)





On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we begin our look at the epistle of the apostle Paul to the Romans, and settle in to learn some hardcore, strong meat Bible doctrine. A study in Romans will show us the New Testament doctrines of salvation, redemption, sanctification, justification, predestination, adoption, regeneration, and glorification. Remember the Ethiopian eunuch from our study in the Book of Acts? He got saved with salvation by grace through faith by reading in the book of Isaiah. Another salient point to keep in mind that Paul is the apostle to the Romans, and not Peter as the Roman Catholic church falsely claims he is. There is no biblical record that Peter was ever in Rome.





TONIGHT’S STUDY: Tonight we are in chapter 11, the third of three chapters in a row that deal with the day when the Jews will be restored to a right relationship with God. We will also see how the Jews, temporarily, are the “enemies” of the church in order for us to get in. A misapplication of this chapter will produce the absurd anomaly of the ‘antisemitic Christian’. This is Part #11 in a series.