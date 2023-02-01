Brad Wozny - The Horrors in Canada

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Brad Wozny, 'The Sovereign Soul Show' shares first hand horrors, experiences and occurrences that are happening in Canada right now, and explains why we need to Stand up and protect our 2A rights, while we still have the chance You can find the Sovereign Soul show on Rumble, and follow Brad on telegram!