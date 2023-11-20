Create New Account
The GOP: A Party With No Leader
channel image
The Jeff Dornik Show
78 Subscribers
8 views
Published 19 hours ago

The Republican Party finds itself an a crisis of identity. What direction will we go in come 2024? The lines have been drawn in the sand, with the civil war between the Establishment Class, the strict Constitutional Conservatives and the America First populists all competing for control of the GOP.

