Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russian Engineers Received A Captured German 'Leopard 2A4' TANK In Absolutely Perfect Condition!
channel image
The Prisoner
8877 Subscribers
Shop now
222 views
Published Yesterday

Military experts call the current conflict in Ukraine the most fateful event of the 21st century, which marked the collapse of the old world order and showed what the wars of the future will be like. The war in Ukraine will be studied for many decades, laying the foundation for the creation of new military strategies and weapon systems. Military experts claim that the winning side of this war will rest on its laurels for many decades, and the army of the victorious country will be considered the most experienced and powerful in the whole world.

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN


Keywords
afuleopard 2a4captrured

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket