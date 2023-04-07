'BRACE YOURSELF' 3 more signs that RECESSION IS COMING

Glenn Beck





Apr 6, 2023





We’re still waiting for official numbers from the federal government, but for now, a new ADP National Employment Report isn’t looking good for America’s job market. It found that private payrolls rose by 145,000 in March, which was ‘well below expectations,’ CNBC reports. Glenn details those numbers in this clip, plus two others signs that a recession IS coming for our economy. You MUST share this news with friends and brace yourself for economic trouble, Glenn says, because these numbers signal that our jobs may be on ‘borrowed time.’





