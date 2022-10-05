Create New Account
THE "BEST" SHERMAN OF THEM ALL? THE M4A3E2 "JUMBO" UP CLOSE IN WAR THUNDER
RDRIVER TANKERY and GAMING
Published 2 months ago
Lets look up close at the tank that was up armored to combat those Panthers and P4's with their deadly 75mm guns. How will it do in combat? I get an uptier of course and end up facing its worst enemy..how will it go??

Keywords
technologygamingtanksshermanwarthunder

