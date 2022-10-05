THE "BEST" SHERMAN OF THEM ALL? THE M4A3E2 "JUMBO" UP CLOSE IN WAR THUNDER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Lets look up close at the tank that was up armored to combat those Panthers and P4's with their deadly 75mm guns. How will it do in combat? I get an uptier of course and end up facing its worst enemy..how will it go??