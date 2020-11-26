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‘Who knew’ common sense would become the ‘code word for the resistance’
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120 views • November 26, 2020
‘Who knew’ common sense would become the ‘code word for the resistance’
Credits , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCO0akufu9MOzyz3nvGIXAAw
Quote , “I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”
― Maya Angelou
Credits , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCO0akufu9MOzyz3nvGIXAAw
Quote , “I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”
― Maya Angelou
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