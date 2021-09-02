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911 – After 20 years, there should be a Blockbuster video store full of plane videos!
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172 views • September 02, 2021
Guys, this video is presented in such a way so you can show it to anyone. There is almost NO conspiracy. Where are all the plane videos that should exist by now, but don’t? There should be hundreds of videos and still images of United #175.
These videos and stills don’t exist. Again, if you want to watch with someone, there is NO talk of “planes or no planes” and other stuff that labels you and I “nuts.”
This video is normie tested and approved! It’s a series of facts I don’t see how anyone can ignore.
Matt McKinley
These videos and stills don’t exist. Again, if you want to watch with someone, there is NO talk of “planes or no planes” and other stuff that labels you and I “nuts.”
This video is normie tested and approved! It’s a series of facts I don’t see how anyone can ignore.
Matt McKinley
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