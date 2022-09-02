CBDC are COMING in 2023

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CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currencies) are in the spotlight more now that Federal Reserve payment system (FedNow) plans to release their own digital currency to consumers and businesses directly to their bank accounts. Is this a new era of convenience for the consumer or an advanced system of surveillance?
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-SS
CoinDesk Article: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2022/08/29/federal-reserves-fednow-set-for-mid-2023-debut/