Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tzeentch _ Warhammer 40k Full Lore
channel image
Neroke-5
35 Subscribers
11 views
Published 16 hours ago


Narrator: AI


00:17 - Tzeentch

10:07 - Changer of the Ways

12:43 - Manifestation

19:13 - Sacred Number 9

21:07 - Cult of Tzeentch

26:26 - Sorcerers and Psykers

27:53 - Tzeentchian Corruption

31:51 - Tzeentch and the Thousand Sons

38:04 - Rivalry

40:07 - Realm of the Sorcerer

49:02 - The Impossible Fortress

53:46 - Tzeentchian Daemons

Keywords
chaosscience fictiongamingwarhammer 40ktzeentch

