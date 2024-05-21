Tzeentch _ Warhammer 40k Full Lore

Narrator: AI
00:17 - Tzeentch
10:07 - Changer of the Ways
12:43 - Manifestation
19:13 - Sacred Number 9
21:07 - Cult of Tzeentch
26:26 - Sorcerers and Psykers
27:53 - Tzeentchian Corruption
31:51 - Tzeentch and the Thousand Sons
38:04 - Rivalry
40:07 - Realm of the Sorcerer
49:02 - The Impossible Fortress
53:46 - Tzeentchian Daemons
