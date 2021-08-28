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BREAKING NEWS!! 🔥 BREAKING NEWS!! 🔥 BREAKING NEWS!! 🔥 BREAKING NEWS!! 🔥 BREAKING NEWS!! 🔥
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273 views • August 28, 2021
BREAKING NEWS!!
🔥
GERMANY HALTS ALL C19 VACCINES, SAYS THEY ARE UNSAFE AND NO LONGER RECOMMENDED!!
There has been a 2 week pause so they can reflect on the damages being caused to their people, NO ONE CAN GET IT and the vaxxine license has been put on pause!!
GO GERMANY!! 🇩🇪 https://brandnewtube.com/v/pgi1Mq
🔥
GERMANY HALTS ALL C19 VACCINES, SAYS THEY ARE UNSAFE AND NO LONGER RECOMMENDED!!
There has been a 2 week pause so they can reflect on the damages being caused to their people, NO ONE CAN GET IT and the vaxxine license has been put on pause!!
GO GERMANY!! 🇩🇪 https://brandnewtube.com/v/pgi1Mq
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