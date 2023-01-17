Biden Trashing 2nd Amendment, Belarus-Russia Military Exercises, Debt Ceiling Fight, Activists Going After Taco Joint Samaritan, China Buying Up Gold, Euro Power Prices Soar: 01.17.2023

Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal - Zelle: [email protected] $TerralCroft on Cash App

--

Biden’s MLK Speech: ‘Ban the Number of Bullets That Go in a Magazine’

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2023/01/16/bidens-mlk-speech-ban-number-bullets-that-go-magazine/

--

Situation Update, Jan 17, 2023 - Breakthrough nutritional solutions to HALT CLOTTING and UNFOLD spike proteins

https://www.brighteon.com/e726275b-0566-4d5f-baf9-a0e5e8ba69b4

--

Belarus, Russia Launch 2-Weeks Of Joint Aerial Drills, Making Western Allies Nervous

https://www.zerohedge.com/military/belarus-russia-launch-2-weeks-joint-aerial-drills-making-western-allies-nervous

--

Debt ceiling fight is just getting started

https://www.axios.com/2023/01/17/debt-ceiling-yellen-congress

--

Black Activists Demand Good Samaritan Be Charged For Shooting Armed Robber at Houston Taco Joint

https://www.informationliberation.com/?id=63548

--

Forget Real Rates, China Wants The Gold Now

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2023-01-16/real-rates-tell-us-china-wants-gold

--

French And German Power Prices Soar as Cold Sweeps Europe

https://www.zerohedge.com/weather/winter-returns-northwest-europe-week

=

Read the full articles by subscribing to the Black Star Report Newsletter Program at https://www.terral03.com.

--

Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982

--

Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:

Dan Thalhuber

Precious Metal Specialist

License # 40648494





Direct: 952-582-6304

www.milesfranklin.com

--

Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:

Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

--

NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

--

None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

--

Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

--

Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

--

Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

--

Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral infection

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656

--

Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

--

Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.





Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA





Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03





More info at https://www.terral03.com





Contact Terral: [email protected]