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8) 'Smash-your-mobile-phone'' campaign, reaction to telemóveis, Conan Osiris, Portugal
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40 views • November 24, 2020
''Smash-your-mobile-phone'' campaign, reaction to Telemóveis, Conan Osiris, Portugal | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 25/03/2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yATs5fsfOHY
''Smash-your-mobile-phone'' campaign in tandem with Portugal Eurovision 2019's entry, with song's subtitles in english.
Sources and credits:
CELL PHONES: Questions and Answers
http://www.cellphonetaskforce.org/cell-phones-questions-and-answers-2/
UN Staff Member: 5G is a War on Humanity
https://www.brighteon.com/5edef7b0-e087-4a01-bddc-e3b81856c4bf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ni2NS3iCbWA
Portugal Eurovision 2019's entry (transformative video)
Telemóveis - Conan Osíris
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hyLShzhQLZo
Translation:
'Cellphones' by Conan Osiris:
I broke my cellphone
Trying to call up to heaven
To find out if I kill the longing/missing
Or if I'm the one who dies
And who kills whom?
Who kills whom?
Will it kill?
Not even I know
When I find out
I won't call another soul
If life calls you up
If life sends you a message
If it doesn't stop
And you don't have the courage to pick up
You already know what is going to happen
I’ll go downstairs
And I’ll wreck my cellphone
The ol'celly
I'll break the cellphone
Both yours and mine
And I'll wreck my phone
I want to live and obliterate my cellphone
And if I break my cellphone
I'll only break what’s mine
I have yet to see if my longing/missing will die
Or if it turns out I'm the one who dies
And who kills who
I don't even know
The snitches have never seen anyone be born
I used to break cellphones
But I will never break mine anymore
I know that the longing/missing is dead
The one who shot the arrow was me
The one who shot the arrow
was me
___________________________________________
About 'Cellphones' by Conan Osiris:
The music tensor is all there, it is a disconcerting song. There are very good songs this year, but none so emblematic and erudite. Conan and Osiris (author's alter ego) stands for 'Future' (conan the boy of the future) and 'Past' Times (Osiris's underworld). The song begins in apparent chaos, simulating a detuning, the apparent confusion of styles and sonorities throughout the song. And it makes a perfect analogy with the current state of Western civilization. I think the animation helps immensely to feel and contextualize the curve, the tension of the song, it seems weird, sounds weird, so weird as the times we are living on. It screams, hurts, throws the arrow of the prop in hand, it falls asleep before a reality as horrendous as the one we face.
This song tells of the important people the author has already lost in his life (father and other family and friends). The author was born in a poor neighborhood of Lisbon, lost his father to alcohol addiction and was raised by women. The streets of his neighborhood are colored by various ethnicities, that's why the music sounds so many things at the same time. The primary style on which it rests the singing is 'Fado' (national song of fate) colored with a genius blend of other sounds that have much to do with our culture (phoenician, arab, african and eastern historical influences).
So in:
"A chibaria nunca viu nascer ninguém. Eu partia telemóveis. Mas eu nunca mais parto o meu. Eu sei que a saudade tá morta."
"The snitches have never seen anyone be born. I used to break cellphones. But I will never break mine anymore. I know that the longing/missing is dead"
'chibaria' = it is slang language to refer the act of do not whistleblowing, which implies participation in not advisable acts. In this context, the cellphone is used to spread gossips about everything and everyone, and it becomes harmful, an addiction, a life in itself. At this moment until the end, he is talking about how he has overcome the addiction of the cell phone, as a mean of reaching other people, thanks to his willpower, if you need to talk to someone, you need to do it face-to-face. You don't need to break hearts (nor cellphones), be human to the fullest.
''Smash-your-mobile-phone'' campaign in tandem with Portugal Eurovision 2019's entry, with song's subtitles in english.
Sources and credits:
CELL PHONES: Questions and Answers
http://www.cellphonetaskforce.org/cell-phones-questions-and-answers-2/
UN Staff Member: 5G is a War on Humanity
https://www.brighteon.com/5edef7b0-e087-4a01-bddc-e3b81856c4bf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ni2NS3iCbWA
Portugal Eurovision 2019's entry (transformative video)
Telemóveis - Conan Osíris
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hyLShzhQLZo
Translation:
'Cellphones' by Conan Osiris:
I broke my cellphone
Trying to call up to heaven
To find out if I kill the longing/missing
Or if I'm the one who dies
And who kills whom?
Who kills whom?
Will it kill?
Not even I know
When I find out
I won't call another soul
If life calls you up
If life sends you a message
If it doesn't stop
And you don't have the courage to pick up
You already know what is going to happen
I’ll go downstairs
And I’ll wreck my cellphone
The ol'celly
I'll break the cellphone
Both yours and mine
And I'll wreck my phone
I want to live and obliterate my cellphone
And if I break my cellphone
I'll only break what’s mine
I have yet to see if my longing/missing will die
Or if it turns out I'm the one who dies
And who kills who
I don't even know
The snitches have never seen anyone be born
I used to break cellphones
But I will never break mine anymore
I know that the longing/missing is dead
The one who shot the arrow was me
The one who shot the arrow
was me
___________________________________________
About 'Cellphones' by Conan Osiris:
The music tensor is all there, it is a disconcerting song. There are very good songs this year, but none so emblematic and erudite. Conan and Osiris (author's alter ego) stands for 'Future' (conan the boy of the future) and 'Past' Times (Osiris's underworld). The song begins in apparent chaos, simulating a detuning, the apparent confusion of styles and sonorities throughout the song. And it makes a perfect analogy with the current state of Western civilization. I think the animation helps immensely to feel and contextualize the curve, the tension of the song, it seems weird, sounds weird, so weird as the times we are living on. It screams, hurts, throws the arrow of the prop in hand, it falls asleep before a reality as horrendous as the one we face.
This song tells of the important people the author has already lost in his life (father and other family and friends). The author was born in a poor neighborhood of Lisbon, lost his father to alcohol addiction and was raised by women. The streets of his neighborhood are colored by various ethnicities, that's why the music sounds so many things at the same time. The primary style on which it rests the singing is 'Fado' (national song of fate) colored with a genius blend of other sounds that have much to do with our culture (phoenician, arab, african and eastern historical influences).
So in:
"A chibaria nunca viu nascer ninguém. Eu partia telemóveis. Mas eu nunca mais parto o meu. Eu sei que a saudade tá morta."
"The snitches have never seen anyone be born. I used to break cellphones. But I will never break mine anymore. I know that the longing/missing is dead"
'chibaria' = it is slang language to refer the act of do not whistleblowing, which implies participation in not advisable acts. In this context, the cellphone is used to spread gossips about everything and everyone, and it becomes harmful, an addiction, a life in itself. At this moment until the end, he is talking about how he has overcome the addiction of the cell phone, as a mean of reaching other people, thanks to his willpower, if you need to talk to someone, you need to do it face-to-face. You don't need to break hearts (nor cellphones), be human to the fullest.
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