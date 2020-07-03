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Episode 105 - The Truth About June 2020
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11 views • July 03, 2020
June 2020 was another eventful month most notably because the radical left-wing and fascists jumped the shark by utilizing the claim of systemic racism to, not only unseat President Trump, but to essentially tear down America as we know it.
Out with reason, conversations and debate! In with virtue signaling, wokeness and censoring anyone who dares to have an opinion outside the 3x5 card of allowable opinion!
Out with reason, conversations and debate! In with virtue signaling, wokeness and censoring anyone who dares to have an opinion outside the 3x5 card of allowable opinion!
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