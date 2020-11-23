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A Voice in the desert - SCAM or not?
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47 views • November 23, 2020
The world is full of scams...
But... We only need to line up what people say to the cornerstone, the teachings of Jesus instead of getting scared about being scammed.
What happens when we do this with "A voice in the desert"...
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist
#christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
But... We only need to line up what people say to the cornerstone, the teachings of Jesus instead of getting scared about being scammed.
What happens when we do this with "A voice in the desert"...
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist
#christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
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