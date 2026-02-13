False Prophets Lying Signs and Wonders, a WARNING part 2

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

In this episode, we continue the serious and urgent warning about false prophets and false teachers. Scripture tells us that God hates every false way (Psalm 119:104) and condemns lying tongues and false witnesses (Proverbs 6:16–19). False prophets do not simply make mistakes—they twist God’s Word, call Him a liar by misrepresenting what He has said, and lead souls away from the true Gospel.

Drawing from 2 Peter 2, Jude, Matthew 7, and 2 Corinthians 11, this message exposes how false teachers disguise themselves as servants of righteousness. Like Satan, who masquerades as an angel of light, they appear gentle, kind, and moral—but inwardly are ravenous wolves. They avoid preaching about sin, repentance, judgment, and hell. Instead, they offer a comfortable, feel-good message that distorts grace and adds to the simplicity of faith in Christ.

The true Gospel is clear: Jesus Christ died for our sins, rose again for our justification, and calls sinners to repentance and faith. Salvation is by grace through faith alone—not through added works, ceremonies, or extra-biblical writings. God has already given us everything we need for life and godliness through His Word (2 Peter 1).

Jesus warned of two gates: the broad way that leads to destruction and the narrow way that leads to life. The world says, “Do it my way,” but Christ says, “I am the way, the truth, and the life.”

Test every teaching by Scripture. Know the voice of the Good Shepherd. Stand firm in the truth.



