Twitter Has ‘Two Completely Different Standards’ for Political Discrimination

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03/29/2022 GETTR CEO Jason Miller：Twitter has two completely different standards, and tries to decide who gets to have free speech and who doesn’t. The goal of Gettr is always to make sure that people have free speech, but will have to remove the content that could lead to self harm from the platform.