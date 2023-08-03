BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Victory For the Rule of Law - Sydney Powell
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2286 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
175 views • August 03, 2023

Victory For the Rule of Law! About time Sydney Powell has something to celebrate


Defending the Republic is proud to announce that today (08-02-2023), the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals denied a baseless appeal by Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers which sought the issuance of sanctions relating to a lawsuit filed to challenge the certification of the results of the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin.

The request for sanctions from Governor Evers was filed after a Wisconsin federal district court had dismissed a lawsuit – based on standing, not on the merits – from William Feehan, which sought to decertify Wisconsin's 2020 election results and enjoin Governor Evers from certifying Wisconsin's electoral votes for Joe Biden. The federal district court correctly rejected the motion, observing that the motion was untimely and it did not have jurisdiction to consider sanctions.


The Seventh Circuit agreed. Importantly, it rejected arguments from Governor Evers that the Court of Appeals should overrule its precedent that a district court cannot make a ruling for sanctions under 28 U.S.C. § 1927 where it lacks jurisdiction. As the Seventh Circuit noted, Governor Evers could have "easily" complied with the rules by filing his sanctions motion while the case was still pending. His late filing was not sufficient to change long-standing precedent, especially in "high-speed, high-pressure lawsuits" that challenge the results of an election.


In addition, the Seventh Circuit reiterated the district court's decision not to impose sanctions under its inherent authority or under Section 1927.. Specifically, the Circuit writes that the "district court made clear that it would not have treated this as the sort of rare case where post-judgment sanctions imposed under inherent authority would have been needed to protect the court's institutional integrity."


In no uncertain terms, this is a victory for the rule of law and for litigants seeking to uphold their Constitutional rights by suing public officials who fail in their duty to administer and oversee fair and legal elections. Sidney Powell proudly represented Mr. Feehan at the trial-court level and in the appeal.



Keywords
rule of lawvictorysydney powelldefending the repulbic
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Strait of Hormuz attacks hit monthly record as oil price floor solidifies amid Iran stalemate

Strait of Hormuz attacks hit monthly record as oil price floor solidifies amid Iran stalemate

Willow Tohi
Twelve Senators Call for Removal of US-Israel Military Integration Provisions from NDAA

Twelve Senators Call for Removal of US-Israel Military Integration Provisions from NDAA

Douglas Harrington
House Blocks Hegseth Impeachment as Democrats Signal Future Oversight

House Blocks Hegseth Impeachment as Democrats Signal Future Oversight

Garrison Vance
The Swiss Cheese Solution: How Trump May Walk Away From Iran After Rejecting Both War and Peace

The Swiss Cheese Solution: How Trump May Walk Away From Iran After Rejecting Both War and Peace

Garrison Vance
After years of filing &#8220;climate change&#8221; lawsuits, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey suddenly supports natural gas

After years of filing “climate change” lawsuits, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey suddenly supports natural gas

Lance D Johnson
Former FDA Commissioner Backs Claims of Industry Pressure on Trump Health Aides

Former FDA Commissioner Backs Claims of Industry Pressure on Trump Health Aides

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy