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Don't Joke With Your Breasts! You'll Get Sick! 🤒🤢🤮
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80 views • May 05, 2021
RIP Dr. Stephen K. Karanja...
Hear the word of the LORD:
*1The righteous perisheth, and no man layeth it to heart: and merciful men are taken away, none considering that the righteous is taken away from the evil to come.*
*2He shall enter into peace: they shall rest in their beds, each one walking in his uprightness.*
-Isaiah 57
Hear the word of the LORD:
*1The righteous perisheth, and no man layeth it to heart: and merciful men are taken away, none considering that the righteous is taken away from the evil to come.*
*2He shall enter into peace: they shall rest in their beds, each one walking in his uprightness.*
-Isaiah 57
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