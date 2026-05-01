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Central Casting and the Coming Collapse
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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The storm you have seen was only the prelude. The storm you haven't seen yet is the one that will break the world open. Eleven top scientists with ties to aerospace and nuclear defense are gone—missing, dead, or extracted on direct orders from the Commander in Chief. Deep inside the Cheyenne Mountain complex, they are finalizing the quantum healing technology the Deep State buried for 80 years. Meanwhile, the Southern Poverty Law Center just got indicted—not for monitoring hate groups, but for paying them. Millions of dollars to the Klan and neo-Nazis. Kash Patel is just getting started.


King Charles bowed to the sovereign on American soil. The Commonwealth is done. The Vatican is next—because the deepest corruption hides behind the holiest masks. The bond market collapse is coming, six to eighty times worse than 2008. The overwhelming majority of Congress will be gone. Not voted out. Removed by military tribunals. What follows is not chaos. It is restoration. The most difficult, necessary, and beautiful chapter in American history is already underway. The golden age is dawning. But first? The storm.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.



Keywords
kashpatelmilitarytribunalssplcindictmentdeepstateburiedcheyennemountainhealingkingcharlesbowedcommonwealthdonecongressgonerestorationnotchaospreludestormelevenscientistsvaticannextholiestmasksbondcollapsegoldenagedawning
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