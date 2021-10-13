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Dr Richard Fleming Explains the Injections and What Will Come to the International Criminal Court
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73 views • October 13, 2021
Dr Richard Fleming is given a full 90min by InfoWars Alex Jones to step through the details of the injections and the steps that are being worked on to take this to the International Criminal Courts for Crimes Against Humanity.
Credit Dr Richard Fleming, Alex Jones and InfoWars
www.flemingmethod.com
www.infowars.com
Credit Dr Richard Fleming, Alex Jones and InfoWars
www.flemingmethod.com
www.infowars.com
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