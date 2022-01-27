Canada Freedom Convoy 2022. Please read the Desription below.

SpecialQForces, [1/27/2022 10:16 AM][Forwarded from 🇨🇦 2.0 Alberta Emergency Anon Channel 🇨🇦]🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦Canada just woke the fuck up!!!!In less than a week Canadians raised 5 million and counting, made the Guinness world record for biggest convoy ever, got millions of people travelling across the country, joined by our American brothers and sisters, made headlines globally, woke up a shit ton of sheep, are now United as a country standing in solidarity with each other both vaxxed and unvaxxed together United, and all of this was done without any sort of violence whatsoever!!!Let me put this into perspective for those of you not in Canada. There are at this point,)) a half million people descending on Ottawa right now and that number is growing daily. In the 60s they held Woodstock and a half million people showed up for that.To date the worlds biggest convoy was in Egypt and was only 7.5 kilometers (km) long. Right now in British Columbia Canada (west coast) 1 leg of this convoy was 150 km long...1 leg of it!!! That leg hasn't even caught up to the main convoy yet. In fact it still has to go through 5 more provinces before it hits the main convoy in Ottawa. Each province has their own leg of convoys coming from every town and city. Ottawa is in the middle of Canada. So imagine this happening coming from both directions (east and west coasts).Trudeau is trying to label us as terrorists. Tell me trudick....are you going to label every. single. Canadian as a terrorist???? Cuz if you label one of our truckers a terrorist then you gotta label every single Canadian citizen a terrorist because every fucking Canadian citizen has just stood up in support of these truckers. Your lie has already been exposed before you can even tell it.Dont believe me? Watch this YouTube video and then tell me who the real terrorists are. Make sure this video gets shared to every corner of the planet and let's show the world how Canadians do it!!!