Whatever our puppet government say is to distract us from the threat to our freedom | Neil Oliver
'Whatever the puppet government and the puppet opposition say about anything is always and only to distract from the real plan and therefore the real threat to our freedom and way of life.' Neil Oliver says 'the ship of state is in a hell of a state'.


‘All together now, tell them they can stick the whole joyless, totalitarian, hypocritical, anti-human lot of it where the sun don’t shine’.
debttotalitarianismcentral bankpuppet governmentneil olivergbn news

