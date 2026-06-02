Camp Pendleton Skinwalker

🌲 A soldier on night patrol heard a voice from the darkness.





The problem?





No one was supposed to be there.





Strange footsteps. Dead radio signals. Unexplained tracks in the forest. And one warning every veteran seemed to know...





"If it speaks first, don't answer."





👀 What really happened at Camp Pendleton?





🎙️ This clip is only part of the story.





👉 Listen to the full episode through the link in the description.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/2FK0n6wataOAgQoL5vWqE6?si=0751115f623a4fd2





#Skinwalker #Paranormal #GhostStories #MilitaryMystery



