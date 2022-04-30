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🇷🇺🇺🇦 Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry | 30th April 2022
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210 views • April 30, 2022
🇷🇺🇺🇦Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry

▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.

💥High-precision air-based missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces have hit 5 Ukrainian military assets.

▫️Among them: 4 ammunition and fuel depots near Berezovoe, Vozdvizhenka, Pokrovskoe and Barvenkovo, as well as 1 area of concentration of the nationalists' manpower and military equipment.

✈️💥Operational-tactical and army aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces have hit 9 areas of Ukrainian manpower and military equipment concentration overnight.

▫️Up to 120 nationalists, 4 tanks and 6 armoured vehicles were destroyed.

💥Missile troops have hit 4 Ukrainian military facilities during the night: 2 command posts of AFU units, 1 battery of multiple rocket launchers and 1 radar station.

💥Artillery units have carried out 389 firing missions during the night.

▫️Among them: 35 command posts, 41 strong points, 169 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration, 33 artillery positions, and 15 missile-artillery weapons and ammunition depots.

💥Russian air defence means have shot down 18 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, including 3 Bayraktar TB-2s, over Gorlovka, Chervonyi Oskol, Krasnogovka, Petmanovo, Kramatorsk, Kozinka, Karpovka, Putilino, Novoakhtyrka, Bezlikyi Liman and Peremoga.

▫️Also during the night, 2 rockets of Ukrainian Smerch multiple-launch rocket systems were shot down over Gorlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic and Snezhkovka in Kharkov Region.

📊In total, 142 aircraft and 112 helicopters, 658 unmanned aerial vehicles, 279 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,656 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 307 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,189 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,492 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.

Source @MoD Russia
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briefingmod russiarussian defence ministry30th april 2022
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