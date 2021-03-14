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Thumpstein. Thinks ITS a big shot. 666 hand signals
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214 views • March 14, 2021
Communist weapons system
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/eefd4ce7-ab70-4ca6-9a5e-8e1b1982aa2d
Telling the truth
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/4a30686a-a31a-4d29-b0f6-cf68616969ee
Truth
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/6d7e4a0c-3dfd-45cb-8ed1-08c7ab6b4fcd
David Irvin
https://www.brighteon.com/724d6b9f-1e30-4463-aa28-ab6adf4f42fa
NORTHUMBRIA POLICE , NPAS BEEN USING THIS WEAPONS SYSTEM AGAINST MY SELF FOR 15 YEARS
https://rumble.com/ve6sld-microwave-harassment-psychotronic-weapons-exposed.html
Gang stalking ZOG agents
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/3gZrguF
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/eefd4ce7-ab70-4ca6-9a5e-8e1b1982aa2d
Telling the truth
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/4a30686a-a31a-4d29-b0f6-cf68616969ee
Truth
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/6d7e4a0c-3dfd-45cb-8ed1-08c7ab6b4fcd
David Irvin
https://www.brighteon.com/724d6b9f-1e30-4463-aa28-ab6adf4f42fa
NORTHUMBRIA POLICE , NPAS BEEN USING THIS WEAPONS SYSTEM AGAINST MY SELF FOR 15 YEARS
https://rumble.com/ve6sld-microwave-harassment-psychotronic-weapons-exposed.html
Gang stalking ZOG agents
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/3gZrguF
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