X22 REPORT Ep. 3105b - [DS], Storm Coming, We The People Are The Calm Before & During The Storm
X22 REPORT Policital/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3105b - June 29, 2023

[DS], Storm Coming, We The People Are The Calm Before & During The Storm


The [DS] is now signaling the storm is coming. Trump has said that this is the calm before the storm. The [DS] policies are being reversed, the [DS] put these in place to infiltrate America and destroy from within. Their plan has not worked, the patriots have stopped it before that happens. The storm is approaching and Trump will use the leverage to win against the [DS] cheating. The [DS] will push for war Trump will counter that with peace.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


censorship donald trump declas corrupt politicians election fraud x22 report biden regime free speech violation

