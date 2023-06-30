X22 REPORT Ep. 3105b - [DS], Storm Coming, We The People Are The Calm Before & During The Storm

X22 REPORT Policital/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3105b - June 29, 2023

[DS], Storm Coming, We The People Are The Calm Before & During The Storm





The [DS] is now signaling the storm is coming. Trump has said that this is the calm before the storm. The [DS] policies are being reversed, the [DS] put these in place to infiltrate America and destroy from within. Their plan has not worked, the patriots have stopped it before that happens. The storm is approaching and Trump will use the leverage to win against the [DS] cheating. The [DS] will push for war Trump will counter that with peace.





All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





Record Night Vision in 4k w/ These Binoculars!!

Click Here --> http://www.nightwatchpro.com

Get Up To 60% OFF Clicking The Link Above^^^