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Global Cabal & China Takeover as World is Distracted by Ukraine & US Civil War w/ Kevin Annett
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62 views • May 04, 2022
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Kevin Annett rejoins the program to discuss the worldwide corporate takeover by the Satanic Cabal. He shares how building grass root common law assemblies and new communities everywhere is our most powerful weapon. When people understand what it means to reclaim their own power and dignity, everything changes. Communities will finally have the resources to take care of their people as our creator intended. Learn more about Kevin Annett and his ongoing work at
https://MurderByDecree.com
and
https://RepublicOfKanata.ca
Listen to Kevin Annett's weekly show on
https://bbsradio.com/herewestand
every Sunday at 3 pm pacific, 6 pm eastern, 11 pm GMT
See exclusives and more by becoming a member. You can sign up at
https://SarahWestall.tv
or for Ebener at
https://SarahWestall.com
Contact Miles Franklin for the best service and the lowest prices guaranteed @ [email protected]
Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more at
https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
MUSIC CREDITS: "War" by Biggrez & "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
https://www.c60complete.com/swestall-c60complete
- be sure to use the latest coupons. Members of Ebener save 10%.
Protect your family and your assets with Silver & Gold - Contact [email protected], tell them "Sarah sent you" and receive excellent service and the lowest prices in the country, guaranteed!
Have you Donated Yet? Fight for Freedom of Speech, learn more & donate @
https://givesendgo.com/DefendingFreeSpeech
Kevin Annett rejoins the program to discuss the worldwide corporate takeover by the Satanic Cabal. He shares how building grass root common law assemblies and new communities everywhere is our most powerful weapon. When people understand what it means to reclaim their own power and dignity, everything changes. Communities will finally have the resources to take care of their people as our creator intended. Learn more about Kevin Annett and his ongoing work at
https://MurderByDecree.com
and
https://RepublicOfKanata.ca
Listen to Kevin Annett's weekly show on
https://bbsradio.com/herewestand
every Sunday at 3 pm pacific, 6 pm eastern, 11 pm GMT
See exclusives and more by becoming a member. You can sign up at
https://SarahWestall.tv
or for Ebener at
https://SarahWestall.com
Contact Miles Franklin for the best service and the lowest prices guaranteed @ [email protected]
Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more at
https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
MUSIC CREDITS: "War" by Biggrez & "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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