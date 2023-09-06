Create New Account
The Great End-Time Delusion (Part 2)
Fire & Grace Church
Pastor Dean Odle continues his series on the alien deception focusing on how this great delusion began with occult, pagan practices.

"For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places." Ephesians 6:12

Keywords
ufoalien deceptionzechariahdean odle

