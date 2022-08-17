Forensic Genealogy, Genetic Panopticon Part 3

Armed with unprecedented access to DNA databases amassed by the FBI and ancestry websites, as well as hospital newborn screening programs, police are using forensic genealogy, which allows police to match up an unknown suspect’s crime scene DNA with that of any family members in a genealogy database, to solve cold cases that have remained unsolved for decades.

By submitting your DNA to a genealogical database such as Ancestry and 23andMe, you’re giving the police access to the genetic makeup, relationships and health profiles of every relative—past, present and future—in your family, whether or not they ever agreed to be part of such a database.

Read source article: realfreenews.com

