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Dr Stephanie Seneff - Covid Vaccines and Neurodegenerative Disease
ExercisingFreedom
ExercisingFreedom
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164 views • January 22, 2022
The World Council for Health hosts Dr. Stephanie Seneff, a Senior Research Scientist at MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. She has a BS from MIT in biology and MS, EE, and PhD degrees from MIT in electrical engineering and computer science.

Her recent interests have focused on the role of toxic chemicals and micronutrient deficiencies in health and disease, with a special emphasis on the pervasive herbicide, glyphosate, and the mineral, sulfur.

This is a very deep dive and will take a few views to allow all the details to soak in. It is quite a detailed and technical presentation.

Please visit the World Council for Health website (below) for more excellent presentations.

Credit World Council for Health and Dr Stephanie Seneff
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org
Keywords
neurodegenerative diseasesdr stephanie seneffmrna vaccines
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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