Loy Brunson UPDATE! "CASE DOCKETED FOR CONFERENCE JUNE 22" 6-6-23

Loy Brunson makes a pit stop at the corner to give us an update on the SCOTUS case.. The SCOTUS has docketed the Brunson case under rule 11 and will be in conference June 22nd.. Prayers needed.
http://www.LoyBrunson.com
