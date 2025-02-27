BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How to STOP Being Scared of WOMEN!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1924 followers
2 months ago

Sunday Morning LIVE 23 February 2025


In this episode, I explore the complexities of personal feedback and the dynamics of dating and interactions. I address how financial support in the community shouldn't imply agreement, emphasizing the importance of integrity in discussions. I analyze societal norms and their influence on dating expectations, drawing from listeners' experiences to highlight the nuanced interplay between attraction, vulnerability, and authenticity. I assert that men should project confidence without surrendering power in relationships, fostering a balance that attracts genuine connections. Additionally, I delve into the philosophical implications of modern dating against a backdrop of societal change, advocating for personal responsibility and clear communication. Throughout the episode, I encourage listeners to actively engage in discussions about love and relationships, aiming for meaningful connections in an evolving social landscape.


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!


You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025

Keywords
evidencephilosophyreasonstefan molyneuxattractionlivestreamcommunicationauthenticityvulnerabilityintegrityconfidencefinancial supportsocietal normsdating dynamicspersonal feedback
