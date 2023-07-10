🔥 Laser Cutting: Transforming Ugly Prototypes into Breathtaking Creations! ✨🖨️

🔍 Searching for the perfect technology to bring your prototype to life? Look no further! 💡💥

🖨️ 3D printers may leave you with plastic spaghetti and uninspiring designs, but have you heard about CNC laser cutting engraving? It's like magic! ✨🚀

💰 Forget about expensive machines! As Glowforge's CEO and Co-Founder, Dan Shapiro explains how he discovered a hidden gem from the '60s and '70s. After importing an industrial CO2 cutting laser from China, Dan's garage magically transformed into a bustling factory floor! 🏭💥

🎧 https://bit.ly/3oy8zYp

⏰ It took days to set up, but the results were worth it. This game-changing technology produces stunning pieces in record time! ⚡🎨

👉 Swipe up or click the link in our bio to hear the full episode and discover how Dan Shapiro turned his garage into a covert-worthy board game factory! 🎉🔥