Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Can Muscle Turn Into Fat After You Stop Working Out?
33 views
channel image
bestpricenutrition
Published 17 hours ago |

Fact or Myth? Will your hard earned muscle turn to fat after you stop working out?

Keywords
healthnutritionfitnessbuild musclefatweight managementphysiquepersonal trainercaloric deficit

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket