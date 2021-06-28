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The Church & The LGBTQ Community? The Rock Almighty Devo
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11 views • June 28, 2021
The Rock Almighty Devotional, Praise, and Worship is brought you by Apple Music
- https://apple.co/2U7EIq7 -
One of the greatest challenges facing the Church today is the subject of today's devotional prayer warriors. Often times when dealing with the world that we all live in, there tends to be too much of an "us vs them" mentality that seems to only divide us further.
Big thanks to the Desiring God video ministry for helping us tackle this issue Jesus style.
- https://bit.ly/DesiringGodsLove -
From the Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
- http://www.USSportsRadio.Net -
- https://apple.co/2U7EIq7 -
One of the greatest challenges facing the Church today is the subject of today's devotional prayer warriors. Often times when dealing with the world that we all live in, there tends to be too much of an "us vs them" mentality that seems to only divide us further.
Big thanks to the Desiring God video ministry for helping us tackle this issue Jesus style.
- https://bit.ly/DesiringGodsLove -
From the Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
- http://www.USSportsRadio.Net -
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