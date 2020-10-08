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False Flag against Whitmer
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103 views • October 08, 2020
This is who organized the attempted plot against the Tyrant Governor of Michigan. Notice the flag in the background... it's an anarchist flag. He's not Militia.
The @FBI is calling him Militia so that the Tyrant Withmer can now justify confiscating guns and arresting militias.
The @FBI is calling him Militia so that the Tyrant Withmer can now justify confiscating guns and arresting militias.
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